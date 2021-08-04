Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of CM Bommai's 29 ministers

Ten defectors who left the Congress-JD(S) and joined the BJP in 2019 found a place in the Cabinet.

Days after Karnatakaâ€™s new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in, 29 BJP MLAs took oath as ministers in the new Cabinet on Wednesday, August 4. The MLAs took their oath at the glass house in the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. Bommai, who was elected the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as Chief Minister on July 28.

The ministers are as follows:

Sunil Kumar

Govind Karjol

KS Eshwarappa

R Ashok

Dr CN Ashwath Narayana

B Sriramulu

Halappa Achar

Shankar Patil Munanakoppa

Umesh Katti

Murugesh Nirani

Araga Jnanendra

Madhuswamy

BC Patil

ST Somashekhar

Dr K Sudhakar

Anand Singh

Byrathi Basavaraja

Gopalaiah

Shivaram Hebbar

KC Narayana Gowda

Muniratna

MTB Nagaraj

S Angara

Kota Srinivas Poojary

Prabhu Chauhan

V Somanna

Shashikala Jolle

CC Patil

BC Nagesh

Among the ministers in the new Cabinet are eight Lingayats, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, two Brahmins, one ST and one Reddy, and a woman. Keeping up the "promise", Bommai has inducted 10 legislators who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, and helped the saffron party to come to power. These ministers are BC Patil, ST Somashekhar, Dr K Sudhakar, Anand Singh, Byrathi Basavaraj, Gopalaiah, Shivaram Hebbar, KC Narayana Gowda, Muniratna and MTB Nagaraj.

Eleven of them were ministers in the Yediyurappa government, while two others, Shrimant Patil and R Shankar have not made it to the Bommai Cabinet. Munirathna has been newly inducted. Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi was among the names that did not figure in the list of new ministers. Others who did not find a place in the Cabinet were Jagadish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, Suresh Kumar, CP Yogeshwar and Srimanth Patil.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bommai said there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers in his Cabinet as per the high command's directions. Also, Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice-President BY Vijayendra is not among the ministers who will be sworn-in.