Karnataka cabinet expansion: Disgruntled MLAs likely to meet Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.

Disgruntled leaders who were not part of the Karnataka Cabinet’s expansion are likely to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in the state for a two-day visit on Saturday and Sunday. The leaders may put forth their grievances on Sunday in Belagavi where Amit Shah will be addressing a political rally. Chief Minister Yediyurappa on January 13 expanded his 17-month-old government by inducting seven new ministers. He also dropped Excise Minister H Nagesh. Aspirants of ministerial berths who could not make it publicly aired their displeasure after the expansion.

Legislators including party chief whip Sunil Kumar, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MP Renukacharya, Sathish Reddy, GH Thippa Reddy, Abhay Kumar Patil, Siddu Svadi, SA Ramadass and AH Vishwanath, who could not make it, have been airing their displeasure openly but so far none of them have confirmed that they will be meeting Shah.

On one hand, the BJP MLA for Bommanahalli, Satish Reddy criticised Yediyurappa. In a tweet, he questioned the criteria for selecting candidates eligible for ministerial berths. In addition to that, Bijapur City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that the decision to keep party loyalists out of the cabinet marked “the end” to Yediyurappa’s political career and alleged that the CM had given people the ministerial positions because they were blackmailing him. Many leaders have also accused Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra of interfering in the decision. The party leaders will likely flag the issue of his alleged interference with Shah.

CM Yediyurappa on Thursday asked disgruntled members to take it up with the high command in Delhi. He also appealed to them not to “damage” the reputation of the party. Meanwhile, leaders like Munirathna sided with the CM. On Friday, he hinted at a change in cabinet or a likely reshuffle within the selected candidates. The distribution of portfolios will happen once Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the list after his arrival in the city, he had told the media.