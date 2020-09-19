Karnataka cabinet expansion: BSY wants leaders who defected to get ministerial berths

Yediyurappa has proposed inducting five new ministers to the cabinet.

The BJP in Karnataka is looking to expand the state cabinet ahead of the Assemblyâ€™s monsoon session, slated to begin on September 21. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in his two-day visit to New Delhi, met Prime Minister Modi and several union ministers to discuss this issue among others related to developmental works. Sources close to Yediyurappa say that he has proposed inducting five new ministers to the cabinet. Currently, there are six vacancies.

According to sources, Members of Legislative Council MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar alias Pendulum Shankar, are very likely to be inducted into the cabinet. Yediyurappa has also requested the high command that Hukkeri legislator Umesh Katti's name be approved, as he had promised the MLA a ministerial berth in 2019.

Yediyurappa is believed to have told the party high command that he has to keep up his promises to the leaders, who had helped bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019. However, the high command is reluctant to offer AH Vishwanath a ministerial berth. Vishwanath defected from Congress to JD(S) in 2017 and subsequently to the BJP in 2019. He lost the Hunsur bye-elections and was not offered an MLC ticket this year. However, Yediyurappa had intervened and ensured that he was made an MLC, sources said.

BJP insiders said that Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali is also an aspirant for the ministerial position, but is unlikely to get the spot as he was mired in a controversy earlier in 2019. MLA Limbavali approached the High Court, which issued a gag order on the media from covering the controversy. "Bijapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal is also an aspirant. There is MLA Renukacharya. Besides, MLC CP Yogeeshwar is also an aspirant. There is Vedavyas Kamath and Bharath Shetty from the coastal region," the source said.

However, party sources said that the aspirants, who cannot be accommodated, would be given the option of chairing state-run boards or corporations.