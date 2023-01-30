Karnataka bus driver saves two girls from drowning

Manjunath was driving on the Sira-Nagappanahalli Gate route when a woman approached the bus, saying that her daughters were drowning in a lake nearby.

news News

A state bus driver saved two girls from drowning in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Sunday, January 29. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was travelling on the Sira Sira-Nagappanahalli Gate route when a woman in distress approached the bus. She said that her daughters were drowning in the Handikutte Agrahara lake nearby. Manjunatha M, who has been working with the KSRTC for about 16 years, quickly jumped into action.

The girls had fallen into the water while washing their clothes, and Manjunatha immediately stopped the bus and rushed to the lake. He jumped into the lake and saved the girls. The Managing Director of the KSRTC, Anbu Kumar, commended Manjunath for his bravery and quick action in saving two lives. Manjunath is based at the Sira depot of the corporation.

“The woman stopped the bus crying profusely and sought help to rescue her daughters. As I knew how to swim, I rushed to the spot and jumped into the lake to save the girls. Both the girls are out of danger,” Manjunath told The Hindu. Anbu Kumar said in a statement, “"These types of service by our driving staff are the pride and honour of the organisation. They are our assets."