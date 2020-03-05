Karnataka budget: Two new metro corridors for Bengaluru announced

Even though the second phase of metro construction in Bengaluru is marred with huge delays, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced the introduction of two new metro corridors totalling 44 km in the city. During the state Budget presentation on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for JP Nagar-Magadi Road and Outer Ring Road-West (Magadi Road) corridors will be taken up and the two will be constructed through public-private partnership (PPP).

This idea of two lines was earlier floated by the metro authorities themselves but never made it to the drawing board due to lack of funds. With the mooted PPP model failing in other states, activists have raised doubts about whether this would prove to be feasible.

Other than the two new lines, expansion of two metro lines of a total length of 12.8 km on Mysore road-Kengeri and Kanakapura Road-Anjanapura township will be completed by 2020. The same had been earlier told by Ajay Seth, the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

At present Bengaluru has a 42.3 km network as part of Phase 1 of the metro network. As part of Phase 2 which is under construction, the Purple Line will be extended from Mysore Road to Challaghatta and from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield. Similarly, the Green Line will be extended from Yelachenahallit to Anjanapura and from Nagasandra to Tumakuru Road. With the new lines — Yellow Line will connect RV Road to Bommasandra and Pink Line will connect Gottigere to Nagawara.

Yediyurappa further said a feasibility study will be taken up to develop an ‘Integrated Multi-Modal Transport Hub’ in the outskirts of Bengaluru city, with private partnership in order to reduce heavy vehicle density in the city.

With regards to the contentious draft mobility plan floated by the metro authority, the CM said for the first time a comprehensive mobility programme for Bengaluru has been prepared, and that there will be regulatory measures put in place with an objective of increasing the utilization of public transport from 48% to 73%.