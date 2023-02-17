Karnataka budget: Govt to create Rs 590 crore cloud-based state data centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the state budget on Friday, February 17.

news Karnataka Budget 2023

The Karnataka government proposed to set up a cloud-based state data centre with an outlay of Rs 590 crore for various departments and public sector undertakings. “Information technology (IT) is being used extensively in the administration of the state,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday, adding the security of the administrative system is of extreme priority.

"In this background, 24X7 Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) with cyber experts incorporating modern technology will be established to ensure safety of government websites, online services and for data security," Bommai, who holds the finance portfolio, said presenting the 2023-24 budget in the state Legislative Assembly.

The government proposed to simplify the Professions Tax Act by amending the law. To provide relief to the lower income class, it is proposed to raise the tax exemption limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month for salaried or wage-earning employees, the Chief Minister added.