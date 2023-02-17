Karnataka Budget: Bengaluru gets funds to decongest traffic, mitigate floods

The Budget addresses major concerns of Bengaluru citizens, including traffic management, better roads, metro connectivity and more.

news Karnataka Budget 2023

In the last budget presented ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bommai announced several big projects for Bengaluru. The Budget has allocated funds for over 75 major junctions which will be developed at a cost of Rs 150 crore, strengthening the suburban rail system and expanding the Namma Metro network, among others.

The government has allocated Rs 150 crore towards developing 75 major junctions in Bengaluru, in order to reduce congestion. Further, a 5 km-long elevated road will be built at a cost of Rs 350 crore, which will connect Tin factory to Medahalli, Yeshwanthpur to Mathikere and BEL road. In a move that is expected to hinder movement in the city, funds have been set aside for the white-topping of arterial roads. Over 120 km of arterial roads will be white-topped at a cost of Rs 100 crore, while 300 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads will be developed at Rs 450 crore. The roads connecting Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal from Baiyappanahalli will be developed at a cost of Rs 300 crore to ease traffic congestion, the CM announced.

In addition, the state government proposes to decongest Bengaluru by expanding the metro line in the city. “The works of the metro rail scheme connecting the central silk board junction and Kempegowda International Airport of 58.19 km length with 30 stations is under progress at a fast pace,” the CM said while delivering the budget speech. Currently, Bengaluru’s metro lines cover a distance of 56 km.

Further, the works for phase 2 of the Bengaluru suburban railway project from Chikkabanavara to Baiyappanahalli have commenced, for which Rs 860 crore was set aside. The first phase of the project, which costs Rs 15,7676 crore, will be completed in 2024-25, CM Bommai said. He added that a grant of Rs 1,350 crore and Rs 1,000 crore will be provided from the Union and state governments respectively this year.

CM Bommai also announced a slew of projects to mitigate floods which affected life in Bengaluru during the monsoon in 2022. A Rs 3000 crore World Bank project will see sluice gates installed at all the tanks to control the flood situation under this scheme. It will help in controlling the speed and quantity of flow of water, CM Bommai said.

Moreover, the state government will set up 250 well-equipped 'She toilets' in the heavily populated markets and mega commercial complexes of Bengaluru city. The Rs 50 crore project will include feeding rooms, mobile charging, emergency SOS services.