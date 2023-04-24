Karnataka braces for intense campaigning as bigwigs from BJP, Congress hit trail

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 10.

With the crucial Karnataka assembly polls nearing, the stage is set for the high-voltage campaign that will see the heavyweights and stalwarts of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visiting the state. The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bigwigs are scheduled to visit the state on Monday, April 24 the election marking the peak of the election fever.

BJP's national president, JP Nadda, will be arriving in Karnataka on Monday for a three-day visit. During his visit, he will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapura district, and visit the Sirsi temple in Uttara Kannada district. He is also scheduled to address several public gatherings.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, and a key BJP leader is also scheduled to visit the state. Shah will start his visit with a darshan and pooja at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, followed by a roadshow in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar, and another roadshow in Sakleshpur, Hassan.

On the other hand, Congressâ€™s Rahul Gandhi is already on his two-day visit to Karnataka. His schedule includes interaction with sugarcane farmers in Ramdurg in Belagavi, followed by a Yuva Samvaad in Gadag. He is also scheduled to attend a public meeting in Hangal before flying to Delhi from Hubli.

With such high-profile visits, rallies and roadshows scheduled, the campaign trail in Karnataka is expected to intensify ahead of the crucial polls in the state.