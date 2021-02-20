Karnataka-bound travellers from Maharashtra need to carry COVID-19 negative report

The development comes following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday informed the media that people coming from neighbouring Maharashtra, which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test certificate before entering the state.

“There are as many as 5000-6000 in Maharashtra, every day, on average. We have issued circulars since we share a border with the state. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from the state they won't be permitted to enter Karnataka,” K Sudhakar said. The death toll in Maharashtra has also risen, with 44 deaths reported since the surge in coronavirus cases, he added.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday had stated that people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra, the two states which have seen a spike in coronavirus cases, will be monitored meticulously and special attention will be paid to the bordering districts. Cautioning people against negligence, he said that the pandemic is not behind [us] and also hinted at the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.

“Those travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra will be monitored scrupulously. Our department has already issued guidelines for those from Kerala, and they cannot come without an RT-PCR negative certificate," he said.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government had issued new guidelines mandating all those coming to the state from Kerala to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. He mentioned that Kerala was reporting nearly 4,000-5,000 cases every day.

The minister also said that a meeting will soon be held under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with Deputy Commissioners of all districts, regarding the vaccination drive and the possibility of a rise of cases in Karnataka as well.

As many as 386 people tested positive in the state for the coronavirus on Thursday, outnumbering the 291 recoveries across Karnataka, as per a bulletin issued by the state’s health department. It further said that there are 5,882 active cases in the state at present.

In Karnataka, 39% of the vaccination drive target for Friday was reached, as 40,575 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated across the state.

