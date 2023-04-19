Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha leader stabbed to death in Dharwad

Praveen Kammar, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was stabbed to death when he reportedly tried to prevent a group clash at a religious fair in Kotur village of Dharwad district.

news Crime

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader from Dharwad was stabbed to death during a religious fair in Kotur village of Dharwad district of Karnataka on Tuesday, April 18. Praveen Kammar, 36, the vice president of the Kotur Gram Panchayat, sustained injuries when he was stabbed while trying to prevent a clash between two groups at the fair. He succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 10:30 pm on Tuesday when Praveen tried to break up an altercation involving four drunken youths at the Udachamma Devi fair, a village fair in Kotur village in Dharwad. Police sources told TNM that Praveen was attacked by one of the groups involved in the altercation and ruled out a communal angle in the incident.

Praveen suffered injuries on his neck and abdomen. He was rushed to the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad and later shifted to the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Manjushree Nagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to TNM, Dharwad Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, who visited the hospital, said that four persons had been detained for questioning. “We have received a complaint, and we are probing the incident from all possible angles,” the SP said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have claimed that the murder was politically motivated. MP Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter to condemn the murder.