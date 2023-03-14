Karnataka BJP under fire for allowing rowdy 'Fighter' Ravi to greet PM Modi

Fighter Ravi recently joined the BJP and is a ticket aspirant from the Nagamangala Assembly constituency.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has taken responsibility for the lapse in security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandya on March 12. She promised an inquiry into the incident after a photo emerged of PM Modi greeting a man with a criminal record named Mallikarjuna alias Fighter Ravi. The picture has put the BJP in a tough spot, with Shobha Karandlaje admitting that including Ravi in the welcome committee was a mistake.

"We take responsibility for the lapse," Karandlaje said at a press conference. "The PM is not responsible for it. It was our responsibility." Karandlaje also announced that an inquiry would be held to determine how and why Ravi was included in the welcome committee. "We will find out how and why he came to greet the PM and take corrective steps," she said.

Mallikarjuna alias Fighter Ravi has a criminal history that includes involvement in cricket betting and gaming scams. He has multiple cases under the Karnataka Police Act and an ongoing case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Ravi is also accused of settling real estate disputes for financial gain. He joined the BJP on November 28, 2022, and is a ticket aspirant from the Nagamangala Assembly constituency.

The Congress party seized on the incident, tweeting the photograph and accusing the BJP of being "shameless" for allowing a rowdy sheeter like Ravi to greet the Prime Minister. The Congress party's tweet also referenced the BJP's earlier claims that it would not accept individuals with criminal backgrounds into the party.

The BJP has faced criticism in the past for inducting rowdy sheeters into the party. Earlier this year, the party was criticised after Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP's Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar shared a stage with a rowdy sheeter ‘Silent’ Sunil in Bengaluru.