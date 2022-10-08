Karnataka BJP state executive calls Bharat Jodo Yatra 'anti-national'

The executive meeting was attended by over 500 members including ministers, legislators and state-level office bearers.

news Politics

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) adopted a resolution taking on the Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a state executive meeting held on Friday. The party accused the opposition led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of harbouring a “divisive and anti-national mindset” and said it is against the yatra’s stated intentions of uniting the country.



The executive meeting was attended by over 500 members including ministers, legislators and state-level office bearers. The party members ridiculed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' currently underway in Karnataka. In Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra is expected to travel 511 kms over 22 days. The yatra entered the state on September 30, 2022.



One of the resolutions taken up in the meeting was on the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the BJP claiming that it was Jawaharlal Nehru who divided Kashmir and ridiculed the Congress' attempts to 'unite' India.



The other resolution discussed in the meeting was thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for banning the Popular Front of India. Prominent leaders in the meeting declared that the BJP would win 140 to 150 seats in the next Assembly elections which is six months away. District-in-charge ministers were advised to tour the state and leaders were asked to desist from openly airing discord.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also hit out at the Congress alleging the regime led by Siddaramaiah of corruption and maladministration. However, he did not name the JD(S) and instead said the Congress had helped a party with a mere 30-odd MLAs to form the government as against the people's mandate.





