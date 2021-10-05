Karnataka BJP modifies in-charge list for bye-polls, BSY's son Vijayendra included

The announcement came just hours after Vijayandra appealed to his followers to refrain from expressing anger against his non-inclusion in the list of in-charges.

The BJP high command on Monday, October 4 modified the list of in-charges for the October 30 bye-polls in Karnataka to include former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra. Vijayendra is now among the 13 in-charges for the Hangal seat that includes Ministers Murugesh Nirani, JC Madhuswamy, BC Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, and Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi. The in-charges for the Sindgi seat include Ministers Govind Karjol, V Somanna, CC Patil and Shashikala Jolle. Incidentally, Vijayendra, who played a key role in the BJP's victory in the earlier bye-polls at KR Pet and Sira Assembly segments, was initially speculated in some quarters as a probable candidate from Hangal.

This inclusion in the list came just hours after Vijayandra, who is also the state BJP Vice-President, appealed to his followers to refrain from expressing anger against his non-inclusion in the list of in-charges for the October 30 bye-polls. The bye-polls to the Sindgi and Hangal Assembly segments, both in north Karnataka, will be held on October 30, and counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

"Some of our Karyakarthas have expressed their anger and anguish about my non-inclusion in the list of in-charge for Sindgi and Hanagal by-elections. My appeal to them: please refrain from making comments that embarrass our party, leaders, or me," Vijayendra had tweeted after his name was missed out in the list.

He said, "As the Karnataka BJP Vice President, I will actively campaign for the party candidates in both constituencies. Let us focus all our energies on ensuring victory in both the seats and further strengthen the party."

The bye-elections have been necessitated after the seats fell vacant following the death of JD(S) legislator MC Manguli in Sindgi and BJP's CM Udasi in Hangal.

According to sources, the list of probable candidates for Hangal include Revati Udasi, CM Udasi's daughter-in-law and wife of Haveri-Gadag MP Shivakumar Udasi, Kalyan Kumar Shettar, and Shivaraj Sajjanar.

Names doing the rounds for the Sindgi seat include Ramesh Bhusanur, who had contested for the BJP in 2018, Ashok Allapura, Shambulinga Kakkalameli, Siddu Biradar and Sanganagouda Patil.

The JD(S) has already named Shakeel Ahmed Angadi and Niyaz Shaikh as its candidates for the Sindgi and Hangal seats respectively.

The Congress has finalised MC Managuli's son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindgi, and according to sources, former MLC Srinivas Mane is likely to be its candidate from Hangal.

