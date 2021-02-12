Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal finally gets show cause notice for tirade against CM

However, not everyone is convinced that the show cause notice will invite any real action against Yatnal.

news Politics

For weeks now, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's biggest critic has been his senior BJP colleague and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. From claiming Yediyurappa was being blackmailed by other MLAs to accusing that the CM's son was running a parallel government- Yatnal has levelled many allegations against Yediyurappa. However, it was only on Friday that the BJP high command finally sent Yatnal a show cause notice for his constant tirade against Yediyurappa. Yatnal has been given 15 days to reply to this notice.

However, not everyone is convinced that the show cause notice will invite any real action against Yatnal. “This may be just posturing by the party high command as it has been alleged often that much of the dissent against Yediyurappa is fuelled by the high command only. Yatnal's reply to this show cause notice may also be worth noting if he states that Yediyurappa has already become CM 4-times and is trying to instill dynastic politics in the state,” Mahadev Prakash, a senior political analyst told TNM.

Yatnal is an MLA from the Vijayapura constituency and is believed to be close to the RSS. It was in October 2020 that he first targeted the Chief Minister and said that Yediyurappa would not remain Chief Minister for long and the high command had decided that his successor would be from the north Karnataka region. While many alleged that the RSS had propped up Yatnal to take on Yediyurappa, others pointed out that Yatnal being a member of the Panchamasali community, the largest subsect within the various subcastes of the Lingayat community, stopped the BJP from acting against him. Though BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP National General secretary CT Ravi and others, considered to be close to BL Santosh, supported Yediyurappa, the party refrained from acting against Yatnal.

Read: The quota conundrum in Karnataka poses threat to Yediyurappa's legacy

Recently, Yatnal said that a new Chief Minister will assume office after Ugadi on April 13. This statement on January 30 had come even after senior leaders of the party both in the state and central unit had warned leaders not to make such statements.

Following Yatnal's repeated assertions, Arun Singh, BJP General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka stated that there will be no change in Karnataka's CM.