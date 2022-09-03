Karnataka BJP MLA threatens woman who approached with a complaint, gets her detained

The activist, Ruth Sagay Mary, said she tried to speak to Limbavali when he visited flood-affected areas in Whitefield when the MLA snapped at her.

news Controversy

An incident of Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali threatening a woman activist in public that he will get her booted into prison came to light in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 3. The comments made by the MLA Limbavali led to outrage with many criticising the BJP leader's behaviour..

The activist Ruth Sagay Mary, who also works for the Congress party, explained on Saturday that she had tried to meet Limbavali during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Whitefield. Limbavali tried to snatch the petition from her and when Ruth asked him to listen to her woes, he burst out and threatened her.

"MLA Limbavali has instructed the police to boot me out into the prison repeatedly. He told me that, do you have any respect and honour? You encroach the land and now you come in front of the MLA. He also asked the police to drag me to the police station and made me sit there," Ruth stated.

The activist maintained that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is trying to demolish her property built in 1971. "Whatever may be the problem, the MLA could have behaved properly with me in a public place", she stated.

Ruth alleged that she was kept in the police station till 10 pm and was not allowed to make any calls. She also alleged that MLA Limbavali tried to drag her hand and came to hit her. In his defence, Limbavali has stated that he had only asked the woman to clear the encroachment.

Have a look how @BJP4India MLA @arvindBJP behaves with residents when they approached with grivence letter. pic.twitter.com/rwOwSJQELQ — kashyap Nandan (@kashyapnandan_) September 2, 2022

Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior leader and Congress MLA demanded that the State Women's Commission should take note of the incident. "The MLA should not have spoken to a woman like that. This is uncivilised behaviour. The MLA has threatened that he would ensure she is imprisoned. Who is he to talk about all this? All BJP leaders are displaying arrogant behaviour," he said.

Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) media in-charge, asked where are the BJP leaders who questioned him on his comment of women being compelled to go to bed with netas to get government jobs. "Is MLA Limbavali a rowdy? He does not have patience to receive petitions and listen to woes," he said.

This is not the first instance of arrogance involving MLA Limbavali. In July this year, a tweet from Whitefield Rising about Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes and citizen despair over lack of coordination tagging the handle of Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility, and the latter’s response to the comments it evoked had turned into a full-fledged Twitter war. Mahadevapura Task Force is headed by BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and regularly gives updates on roads, traffic management, sustainable mobility, metro and suburban rail. But the handle often receives criticism for their way of handling citizen concerns through Twitter.

Read: Bengalureans vent about bad infra on Twitter, BJP MLA’s task force rebukes them

In another instance in June, the MLA’s daughter Renuka Limbavali was caught on camera arguing with traffic police and name-dropping when she was stopped for a traffic violation on Bengaluru’s Raj Bhavan Road. “I was not driving rashly. Will you book me for overtaking the ACP’s car? What is this? This is an MLA vehicle, for your information. What is an ACP’s vehicle and what is an MLA’s vehicle?” Renuka was heard saying in the video that surfaced.



Meanwhile, Revenue Department official Parthasarathy has lodged a complaint against Ruth alleging obstruction to their duty, with Whitefield police station.