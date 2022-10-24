Karnataka BJP MLA gifts ward members Rs 1 lakh, gold and silver on Deepavali

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singhâ€™s Deepavali invitation was accompanied by a box containing gold, silver, clothing, and cash.

news Controversy

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh, who represents Hosapete taluk has received flak on the internet after photographs of the expensive Deepavali gifts that he gave elected members of his constituency went viral. The invitation to attend the Laxmi puja at his house was accompanied by a box containing gold, silver, clothing, and cash. According to a report in The New Indian Express, Anand Singh distributed two sets of gift boxes one for municipal corporation members and the other for gram panchayat members.

While Rs 1 lakh cash, 144 gm of gold, 1 kg of silver, a silk sari, a dhoti, and a dry fruit box were gifted to municipal members, the panchayat members received comparatively lesser cash and no gold, but all the other gift items. Due to claims that the presents were timed to coincide with the rapidly approaching Assembly elections, some elected local members refused to accept the gift boxes.

However, Singh's supporters said that he sends Diwali presents to elected officials each year and that his act is particularly controversial this time because of the upcoming elections. They asserted that in addition to elected politicians, officials and other important persons in the district also received gift boxes.

Earlier in September, Karnataka police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Anand Singh for reportedly threatening a family over a property dispute. The police officials said that the FIR was registered against the Minister and three other people following a complaint by a Dalit man, D Polappa. Anand Singh has been booked under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act, and Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code

Anand Singh is a Ballari mining baron who had declared more than Rs 70 crore total wealth in both movable and immovable assets. In 2009, Anand was arrested twice for his involvement in the Ballari mining scam, in which he was accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal trespass and forgery. He was also later arrested by the CBI in 2013 in connection with alleged illegal export of iron from Belikeri fort in Karnataka.