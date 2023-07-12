Karnataka: BJP leaders to meet Guv over law and order situation

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, July 11 said that BJP leaders will meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on July 12 over the "law and order situation in the state". Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Bommai, citing the Jain pontiff murder case, and other incidents, said the law and order system in the state has collapsed.

"The party would stage a protest in this regard and meet the Governor over the situation in the state. The government has taken the case of the Jain pontiff's brutal murder very lightly. The people are demanding the case be handed over to the CBI. We have also submitted that the case should be probed by the CBI," Bommai said.

"A Hindu activist was killed in T Narasipura. A murder case was also reported from Sakaleshapura... a policeman was killed while acting against the sand mafia. Senior officers are pressurizing staff for extortion. The anti-social elements have got the courage that they can do anything in this government. The law and order has collapsed after just one and a half months rule of the Congress government," he added.