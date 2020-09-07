Karnataka BJP dissociates itself from actor Ragini Dwivedi held in drugs case

The actor had campaigned for the BJP in the 2019 Karnataka bye-polls.

Karnataka's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday attempted to dissociate itself from Ragini Dwivedi, a Sandalwood actor arrested in the drugs scandal. "We disown Ragini Dwivedi," said BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik, saying that she was one of the hundreds of celebrities who campaigned for the BJP on her own volition.

"Hundreds of celebrities from different walks of life campaigned for the BJP voluntarily during the 2019 bye-elections. The Kannada actress may have been one among them," he said. According to Karnik, Ragini is neither a member of the BJP nor had the party assigned her any election duty. However, in the run-up to the 2019 by-elections, she was the star campaigner for BJP MLA Narayana Gowda

"Ragini Dwivedi is not a member of the BJP. The BJP has not assigned her the responsibility of electioneering. She may have been involved in the campaign on her own," he said. The BJP is neither accountable nor answerable for her deeds in her personal capacity or professional life, he added.

"We have nothing to do with it and we maintain distance from it," he said. Karnik stressed that the BJP is totally against any sort of anti-social activity, done by anyone.

State BJP media joint convenor BN Raghavendra and convenor AH Anand endorsed Karnik's statement.

In July, Ragini had rubbed shoulders with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at a programme aimed at fighting coronavirus. She took part in a short rally with Yediyurappa outside the Vidhana Soudha along with several other ministers and senior officials such as former cricketer Anil Kumble, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Revenue Minister R Ashok and others.

Wearing blue sportswear, she stood right behind the Chief Minister on the stage.

Ragini also shared the stage with politicians from different parties when she was part of a scheme launching packaged drinking water at Rs 9.90 per litre on July 31. She has also campaigned for plasma donation to treat COVID-19 patients.

The actress was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Friday for her alleged links with the drugs scandal that has presently shaken the Kannada film industry. Earlier on Friday, seven CCB sleuths, including a woman police inspector, raided her flat.

The CCB also filed a FIR against Ragini in the Cottonpet police station in the city under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Services (NDPS) Act.

Ragini debuted in the film industry in 2009 with Veera Madakari and gained fame for stellar roles in movies such as Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari and Shiva.