Karnataka Bajrang Dal members assault Assamese youth saying he was carrying beef

Visuals of the incident show the youth tied to an electric pole and a man wearing a yellow tee shirt slapping him.

In another case of cow vigilantism in Karnataka, an Assamese youth was tied to a pole and beaten by members of the Bajrang Dal in Chikmagalur district. The attack occurred in the Mudigere area and was allegedly motivated by the suspicion that the youth was carrying beef in his two-wheeler.

According to reports, a complaint was filed by the victim, and an FIR was registered based on the complaint. The police are verifying video evidence and have sent the recovered meat for forensic examination. The Bajrang Dal has also filed a counter-complaint against the victim for carrying beef. The police are searching for the three accused, who are currently on the run.

The Karnataka government introduced a strict anti-cattle slaughter law in 2020. The law prohibits the slaughter of cows, calves, bulls, and bullocks of all ages and buffaloes under 13 years old, as well as the buying, selling, transporting, and trading of all cattle. Under the law, only the police have the right to search and seize property in cases of suspected cattle transportation. The law also provides protection for "good samaritans" who report on cattle transportation. However, despite the law being in place, cases of cow vigilantism have continued to be reported in the state, with individuals being beaten up, and their property seized by self-appointed vigilante groups. A Dalit man in Karnatakaâ€™s Hassan district was stopped and assaulted by a Bajrang Dal member while transporting a cow in August 2022. He was transporting a cow from his sisterâ€™s home to his own residence in Sakleshpur taluk, when the Bajrang Dal member suddenly blocked his way and abused and attacked him.