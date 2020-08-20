Karnataka Assembly monsoon session to be held from September 21-30

The sessions will be held in Bengaluru keeping in mind precautionary measures necessary for COVID-19.

The monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Councils will be held from September 21 to 30. A State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday has decided that the sessions would be held in Bengaluru keeping in mind precautionary measures necessary for COVID-19.

"Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions will be held between 21-30 September 2020. Opposition parties are ready to attack the state government over the issues of APMC Amendment Act and Land Reform Amendment Act," Karnataka Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation JC Madhuswamy told ANI.

According to reports, Speaker Vishweshwar Hedge had visited the assembly hall in Vidhana Soudha on August 6 to see how the sessions can be conducted amid the pandemic. Speaking to the media after his visit, he had said, “The session has to be held before September 23. We have to make elaborate arrangements so that none of the members, officials, and media faces any health risk,”

Article 174 of the Constitution specifies that ‘six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.’ The previous session was held on March 23 during the budget session, which had to be cut short due to the rise in cases. As per procedure, the next session has to be conducted before 23rd September.

“The session would be held in Bengaluru itself,” said Madhuswamy to Deccan Herald. He added, "The Cabinet can only decide the date. The modalities of how it will be conducted will have to be worked out with the Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Legislative Council Chairman. We will announce it soon.”

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 8,642 fresh cases taking the total infection to 2,49,590 while the toll reached 4,327 with 126 deaths. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum numbers in the fresh cases (2,804) and deaths (56).