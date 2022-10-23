Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passes away at 56

The three-time BJP MLA representing the Saundatti Yellamma Assembly constituency passed away on the night of October 22.

news Obituary

BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani passed away at a private hospital following a severe illness, family sources said on Sunday, October 23. He was 56. The three-time MLA representing the Saundatti Yellamma Legislative Assembly constituency died on Saturday night. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Anand Mamani's father Chandrashekhar M Mamani had also served as the deputy speaker in the 1990s.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to him. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of our party MLA and Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God give his family strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti (sic)," Bommai tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also tweeted his condolences and wrote: “Anguished to know about untimely demise of Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly & three-time MLA, Anand Mamani Ji. My thoughts are with his families & followers at this hour of grief. May his soul attain the lotus feet of Mahaprabhu. Om Shanti ! (sic)”

According to Deccan Herald, Mamani was admitted to a Chennai hospital earlier in September, and was shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru in October. Mamani, who joined the BJP in 2008, was elected as the 24th deputy speaker of the Assembly in March 2020.

