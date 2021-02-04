Karnataka asks movie theatres to collect contact details of movie-goers

Theatres in the state will be allowed to have 100% occupancy till the end of February, starting from Friday.

A day after the Karnataka government announced its decision to allow 100% occupancy in cinema halls for the month of February starting from Friday, a revised set of SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) guidelines have been issued. The revised SOP is in line with that issued by the Union government earlier on Saturday. However, in Karnataka, the state COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that certain guidelines will receive special attention for implementation.

These guidelines include collection of name and contact number of moviegoers to allow contact tracing and testing for COVID-19, having two intervals per show to reduce possible exposure to the virus and allow ventilation, and compulsory wearing of masks at all times, including while watching the film. Cinema halls will be required to strictly comply with Central Public Works Department (CPWD) guidelines for air conditioning, and this will be monitored by authorities.

These recommendations will be reviewed in the first week of March, according to a circular issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. The revised SOP was finalised after a meeting of the state COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee held on February 3, 2021.

Announcing the decision to allow 100% occupancy in theatres on Wednesday, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said that February would be a trial period for the move. In case a spike in COVID-19 cases is observed during this period, Sudhakar said that the government may roll back the decision.

Earlier, the state government had announced its decision to continue to limit occupancy to 50% till the end of February. However, the Kannada film industry protested the decision and appealed to the Chief Minister to allow full seating capacity as per Union government guidelines.

The guidelines issued by the Union government include physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the movie halls, common areas and waiting area, use of masks, and thermal screening of visitors at entry points. To allow staggered entry and exit of audience members, ample time intervals between show timings across various screens must be provided, the guidelines stated.

Individual states were told that they could consider additional measures based on field assessment.