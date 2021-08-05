Support us

Bengaluru Urban will be looked after by minister R Ashoka, Dr K Sudhakar will be responsible for Chikkaballapur and ST Somashekar will be in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
news Governance Thursday, August 05, 2021 - 15:38
TNM Staff

Just a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appointed 29 BJP MLAs as ministers in the new Cabinet, on August 5 the state government announced a list of ministers who will be temporarily responsible for handling flood relief and COVID-19 management in each district in the state.

While R Ashoka has been made the minister in charge for Bengaluru Urban, V Sunil Kumar will be responsible for Udupi,  ST Somashekar for Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, and Dr K Sudhakar for Chikkaballapur, among others. In a notification, the Karnataka government announced the full list of ministers in charge for each one of the districts. The responsibility of these ministers includes management of COVID-19 in their designated district and carrying out flood relief work where affected.

The notification said, “The state government has been making all attempts at curbing COVID-19 in the state. Currently, due to severe rains in July, there have been floods and landslides in coastal, malnad and northern inner districts. To manage COVID-19 and the flood situation, taking more measures and overseeing it at the regional level is necessary.”

It further stated, “To carry out and inspect COVID-19 management and flood relief works quickly, the following ministers have been temporarily assigned to the districts mentioned besides their names. The ministers shall take all the necessary measures timely to manage COVID-19 and the flood situation.”

The minister in charge for each district are as follows:

Sl NoMinistersDistricts
1Govind M KarjolBelagavi
2KS EshwarappaShivamogga
3R AshokaBengaluru Urban
4B SriramuluChitradurga
5V SomannaRaichur
6Umesh V KattiBagalkot
7S AngaraDakshina Kannada
8JC Madhu SwamyTumakuru
9Araga JnanendraChikkamagaluru
10CN Ashwath NarayanaRamanagara
11CC PatilGadag
12Anand SinghBellari and Vijayanagara
13Kota Srinivas PoojaryKodagu
14Prabhu B ChauhanBidar
15Murugesh NiraniKalaburagi
16Arbail Shivaram HebbarUttara Kannada
17ST SomashekarMysuru and Chamarajanagara
18BC PatilHaveri
19BA BasavarajDavanagere
20Dr K SudhakarChikkaballapur
21K GopalaiahHassan
22Shashikala Annasaheb JolleVijayapura
23N Nagaraju (MTB)Bengaluru Rural
24KC Narayana GowdaMandya
25BC NageshYadgir
26V Sunil KumarUdupi
27Achar Halappa BasappaKoppal
28Shankar Basanagouda Patil MunenakoppaDharwad
29MunirtnaKolar

