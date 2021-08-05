Just a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appointed 29 BJP MLAs as ministers in the new Cabinet, on August 5 the state government announced a list of ministers who will be temporarily responsible for handling flood relief and COVID-19 management in each district in the state.
While R Ashoka has been made the minister in charge for Bengaluru Urban, V Sunil Kumar will be responsible for Udupi, ST Somashekar for Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, and Dr K Sudhakar for Chikkaballapur, among others. In a notification, the Karnataka government announced the full list of ministers in charge for each one of the districts. The responsibility of these ministers includes management of COVID-19 in their designated district and carrying out flood relief work where affected.
The notification said, “The state government has been making all attempts at curbing COVID-19 in the state. Currently, due to severe rains in July, there have been floods and landslides in coastal, malnad and northern inner districts. To manage COVID-19 and the flood situation, taking more measures and overseeing it at the regional level is necessary.”
It further stated, “To carry out and inspect COVID-19 management and flood relief works quickly, the following ministers have been temporarily assigned to the districts mentioned besides their names. The ministers shall take all the necessary measures timely to manage COVID-19 and the flood situation.”
The minister in charge for each district are as follows:
|Sl No
|Ministers
|Districts
|1
|Govind M Karjol
|Belagavi
|2
|KS Eshwarappa
|Shivamogga
|3
|R Ashoka
|Bengaluru Urban
|4
|B Sriramulu
|Chitradurga
|5
|V Somanna
|Raichur
|6
|Umesh V Katti
|Bagalkot
|7
|S Angara
|Dakshina Kannada
|8
|JC Madhu Swamy
|Tumakuru
|9
|Araga Jnanendra
|Chikkamagaluru
|10
|CN Ashwath Narayana
|Ramanagara
|11
|CC Patil
|Gadag
|12
|Anand Singh
|Bellari and Vijayanagara
|13
|Kota Srinivas Poojary
|Kodagu
|14
|Prabhu B Chauhan
|Bidar
|15
|Murugesh Nirani
|Kalaburagi
|16
|Arbail Shivaram Hebbar
|Uttara Kannada
|17
|ST Somashekar
|Mysuru and Chamarajanagara
|18
|BC Patil
|Haveri
|19
|BA Basavaraj
|Davanagere
|20
|Dr K Sudhakar
|Chikkaballapur
|21
|K Gopalaiah
|Hassan
|22
|Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle
|Vijayapura
|23
|N Nagaraju (MTB)
|Bengaluru Rural
|24
|KC Narayana Gowda
|Mandya
|25
|BC Nagesh
|Yadgir
|26
|V Sunil Kumar
|Udupi
|27
|Achar Halappa Basappa
|Koppal
|28
|Shankar Basanagouda Patil Munenakoppa
|Dharwad
|29
|Munirtna
|Kolar
