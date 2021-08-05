Karnataka appoints minister for each district to handle COVID-19, floods: Full list

Bengaluru Urban will be looked after by minister R Ashoka, Dr K Sudhakar will be responsible for Chikkaballapur and ST Somashekar will be in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Just a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appointed 29 BJP MLAs as ministers in the new Cabinet, on August 5 the state government announced a list of ministers who will be temporarily responsible for handling flood relief and COVID-19 management in each district in the state.

While R Ashoka has been made the minister in charge for Bengaluru Urban, V Sunil Kumar will be responsible for Udupi, ST Somashekar for Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, and Dr K Sudhakar for Chikkaballapur, among others. In a notification, the Karnataka government announced the full list of ministers in charge for each one of the districts. The responsibility of these ministers includes management of COVID-19 in their designated district and carrying out flood relief work where affected.

The notification said, “The state government has been making all attempts at curbing COVID-19 in the state. Currently, due to severe rains in July, there have been floods and landslides in coastal, malnad and northern inner districts. To manage COVID-19 and the flood situation, taking more measures and overseeing it at the regional level is necessary.”

It further stated, “To carry out and inspect COVID-19 management and flood relief works quickly, the following ministers have been temporarily assigned to the districts mentioned besides their names. The ministers shall take all the necessary measures timely to manage COVID-19 and the flood situation.”

The minister in charge for each district are as follows:

Sl No Ministers Districts 1 Govind M Karjol Belagavi 2 KS Eshwarappa Shivamogga 3 R Ashoka Bengaluru Urban 4 B Sriramulu Chitradurga 5 V Somanna Raichur 6 Umesh V Katti Bagalkot 7 S Angara Dakshina Kannada 8 JC Madhu Swamy Tumakuru 9 Araga Jnanendra Chikkamagaluru 10 CN Ashwath Narayana Ramanagara 11 CC Patil Gadag 12 Anand Singh Bellari and Vijayanagara 13 Kota Srinivas Poojary Kodagu 14 Prabhu B Chauhan Bidar 15 Murugesh Nirani Kalaburagi 16 Arbail Shivaram Hebbar Uttara Kannada 17 ST Somashekar Mysuru and Chamarajanagara 18 BC Patil Haveri 19 BA Basavaraj Davanagere 20 Dr K Sudhakar Chikkaballapur 21 K Gopalaiah Hassan 22 Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle Vijayapura 23 N Nagaraju (MTB) Bengaluru Rural 24 KC Narayana Gowda Mandya 25 BC Nagesh Yadgir 26 V Sunil Kumar Udupi 27 Achar Halappa Basappa Koppal 28 Shankar Basanagouda Patil Munenakoppa Dharwad 29 Munirtna Kolar

