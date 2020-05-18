Karnataka announces dates for SSLC and II PUC exams, masks compulsory for students

Each student will mandatorily have to wear a mask while coming to the exam hall, which will be sanitised, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Suresh Kumar said.

news Education

The Karnataka government on Monday announced that Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will start on June 25 and end on July 4. The II Pre-University College (PUC) exams were held prior to the lockdown except for the English paper. The II PUC English exam will be held on June 18. In Karnataka, SSLC exams are held for Class 10 students in the state board. PUC exams are for Class 12 students in the state board.

There will be one day’s gap between the English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences exams, as several students had requested the education department for the same. The time table will be announced shortly, the education department said.

The SSLC examination was earlier slated to be held between March 27 and April 9. The exams were delayed due to the ongoing lockdown and were postponed until further notice. The II PUC English paper was to be held the day after the Janata Curfew. However, a lockdown was imposed and the exam was postponed as well.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Suresh Kumar on Monday said that 43,720 students appearing for the SSLC exams this year have been allocated 2,879 exam halls.

“Health Department officials advised us to have physical distance between students in each exam hall. Each student will mandatorily have to wear a mask while coming to the exam hall. Scouts and guides volunteers are making one mask each for each SSLC student. In Shivanahalli, the Ramakrishna Mission will send 2 lakh masks for Bengaluru South and Ramanagara district. There are many others who are helping to ensure students have at least two masks,” Minister Suresh Kumar said.

Hand sanitisers will be provided to all exam halls. The real estate company Embassy Group is providing hand sanitisers for 71 exam centres in Bengaluru.

Thermal scanners will be provided to each centre to check the body temperature of each and every student. Health Department officials will check students’ body temperature.

“Scouts and Guides volunteers will have booths at each exam hall where they will ensure students use sanitisers before entering. If any student who enters the hall has a fever or other symptoms, other arrangements will be made for that student in a separate space so he or she can write the exam separately,” Suresh Kumar added.

All exam halls will be sanitised daily before and after the exam. Prior to the lockdown, the hostels constructed by the Social Welfare Department’s, the SC/ST Hostels and the Morarji Desai residential schools had housed students. However, the students have returned home due to the lockdown and these buildings are now housing patients under institutional quarantine.

“In those hostels, all students will not be able to write exams in centres close to the hostel or school as they would have earlier. Within May 25, we will make arrangements so they can write exams at centres close to their homes. The students in hostels have gone back home and school principals will collect details of where they live so they can get hall tickets to write exams in centres closer to their places,” Suresh Kumar said.