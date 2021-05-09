Karnataka announces COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group from May 10

Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said there will be no walk-in registration for vaccination for the 18-44 age group.

news COVID-19

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Sunday, May 9, that the state is set to begin COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44. This will start from May 10 in select hospitals.

In Bengaluru, the vaccine drive will be at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir CV Raman General Hospital, Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS. As for the districts, initially, vaccinations will be at district hospitals, government medical colleges and Taluka Hospitals.

Dr Sudhakar took to Twitter on Sunday, and shared the plans regarding vaccination for the 18-44 age group in several government-run hospitals in Bengaluru.

In his tweet, the Health Minister said that place will be earmarked for people of the age group at the vaccine centres. He also said that vaccines will be administered only to persons who book their slots on Aarogya Setu app or Co-WIN portal and obtain confirmed slots. Walk-ins will not be vaccinated.

The minister also said that the vaccination will be initiated on a limited scale in other parts of the state. "As for the districts, initially vaccination will be made available at district hospitals, government medical colleges and Taluka Hospitals. As vaccine supply improves, we'll increase the number of vaccination centres," Dr Sudhakar said.

The Health Minister also advised youngsters to be patient and wait their turn. "Government is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate each and every citizen at earliest and is making continuous efforts to secure supply of vaccines. I urge all citizens, especially my young friends, to wait for your turn and the govt will ensure you will surely get your jab," his tweet read.

Vaccine shortages had forced the Karnataka government to only symbolically launch the 18-44 age group vaccination drive on May 1, the date originally announced by the Union government.

It was only on Saturday that the state's stocks were replenished by the arrival of 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine.