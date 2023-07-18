Karnataka and Tamil Nadu BJP raise objections to MK Stalin's Bengaluru visit

BJP leader R Ashoka highlighted that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin opposes the Mekedatu project, which aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and its surrounding areas.

The visit of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to Karnataka for the joint meeting of opposition leaders in Bengaluru on July 18 has sparked objections from both the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu segments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Karnataka BJP has raised concerns about the Congress party's warm reception of Stalin, despite the Tamil Nadu government's opposition to the Mekedatu project. On social media, the hashtag #GoBackStalin has gained traction, with the Tamil Nadu BJP criticising Stalin for his visit to Karnataka due to the state’s support for the Mekedatu project.

Mekedatu, which translates to "goat's crossing," refers to a deep gorge located at the junction of the Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers, approximately 100 km from Bengaluru, in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka's Kanakapura taluk. With a budget of Rs 5,912 crore, the project by the government of Karnataka aims to address the drinking water issues in Bengaluru and Ramanagara districts. It is also expected to generate hydroelectric power to augment the energy demands of the state.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader R Ashoka, while addressing the press at the Vidhana Soudha, criticised the Congress party's padayatra in March, which called for the implementation of the Mekedatu project, dismissing it as a drama. Ashoka highlighted that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin opposes the Mekedatu project, which aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and its surrounding areas. He pointed out that the Congress party organised the padayatra, claiming it was a water-related protest, while simultaneously welcoming leaders who are against the Mekedatu project. Ashoka stated, "CM Stalin is against the implementation of the Mekedatu project, and yet the Congress party has welcomed leaders who oppose our project."

Over the years, the Mekedatu project has encountered resistance from various Tamil Nadu governments. Karnataka maintains its stance that the implementation of the project falls within its jurisdiction, as it is responsible for financing it and ensuring adherence to regulations. However, Tamil Nadu firmly opposes any advancement of the project. In a plea made in June, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar appealed to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the importance of mutual cooperation and urging them to consider the welfare of farmers from both states by facilitating the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

"We believe that the Mekedatu project poses no harm. It is our sincere request to the Tamil Nadu government to display generosity and goodwill. Instead of engaging in legal battles and conflicts, let us cooperate and work together. This project is aimed at addressing the drinking water needs of our people and will bring benefits to farmers in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," said DK Shivakumar. He further highlighted that despite the government setting aside Rs 1,000 crore for the immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project following the padayatra, the allocated funds remained unutilised.

“The Union government has the keys to the dams on the Cauvery river. They will decide and release the water. What is the harm if we establish a power-generating unit? The verdict clearly states that after storing the water, it could be utilised for drinking. There is no concern for Tamil Nadu,” Shivakumar stated. Taking strong exception to Shivakumar’s affirmation that the Mekedatu dam would be built, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan had stated that his government would oppose the dam proposal at all levels.