Karnataka allows shops and businesses to function 24 hours a day

The rule applies for all days of the year, for the next three years.

news Business

The Karnataka government on Saturday allowed all shops and commercial establishments in the state which employ 10 or more people, to remain open for 24 hours in a day. The rule change applies for all days of the year for the next three years. The decision was taken in view of improving Karnataka's economy, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The notification was signed by Sandhya Nayak, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Labour in Karnataka. "The Government of Karnataka after holding an enquiry as required under sub section (2) of section 11 hereby permits all Shops and Commercial Establishments in the State employing ten or more persons to be open on 24 X 7 basis on all days of the year for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette subject to the provisions of sub section (3) of section 12," read the notification.

It stated that the work time for employees will remain at 8 hours every day or 10 hours with overtime. The notification mentioned that women employees can work in the night, with a consent letter signed by them and with adequate protection arranged by the employer like transport arrangements. It also stressed that overtime wages should be credited.

The decision comes a year after night shifts were opened up for women in Karnataka in December 2019. It came with a set of conditions related to the safety of women, which will continue to apply when shops and businesses are allowed to remain open round the clock.

Karnataka currently has 11,058 active COVID-19 cases and the death toll due to the virus is 4,321. While businesses like restaurants opened in the state in September and theatres opened in October, schools reopened for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown on January 1.