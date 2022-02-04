Karnataka allows 100% occupancy in theatres, gyms, pools

The announcement was made by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar after a meeting was convened by the Chief Minister with the Technical Advisory Committee.

The Karnataka government has eased COVID-19 restrictions and has allowed movie theatres, gyms and swimming pools to open at 100% occupancy from Saturday, February 5. The announcement was made by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday while speaking to reporters. “Movie theatres, gyms, yoga centers, swimming pools, all of these were allowed to have 50% occupancy. Today (Friday), a meeting was convened by the Chief Minister with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). In January there was a hospitalisation rate of 5-6% but now it has been reduced to just 2%. In order to aid those involved in the film industry, we have decided that from Saturday, 100% occupancy will be allowed,” Sudhakar said

“Similarly, yoga centers, gyms and swimming pools will also be allowed to have an occupancy of 100%,” he added. As per the guidelines announced in January, the government had lifted most of the restrictions including weekend curfew, night curfew and reduced occupancy at restaurants, bars and pubs. However, some restrictions were placed on occupancy at movie theatres and gyms citing the long duration of one’s stay at the premises.

However, Sudhakar stated that several other guidelines will be given by the government which the theatre owners will have to follow. This includes ensuring that masks are worn by everyone at the theatre. Additionally, Sudhakar said that food items such as snacks will be banned inside of the theatres.

“Those who enter movie theatres must wear masks and the owners or those concerned with the theatre have to ensure that the movie goers are masked before allowing them to enter the theatre. Second thing is that no food items should be allowed inside the theatre. Movie goers can only eat when they come out for the interval. To ensure this, our Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials can visit the theatres whenever they want. If the theatres are not following this, action will be taken against them,” he added. In addition to this, Sudhakar announced that to enter all these places, one must be vaccinated with both doses.