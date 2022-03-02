Karnataka actor turned godman Rishikumar leads oath to boycott Muslim businesses

A video showed the man insisting that Ashwini, the sister of slain Bajrang Dal man Harsha Jingade, take an oath to boycott Muslim businesses.

A video of a man in saffron robes administering an oath asking the family of Harsha, the Bajrang Dal man who was murdered in Shivamogga in February, to boycott Muslim businesses has been shared widely online. In the video, Harsha's sister Ashwini is seen folding her hands during the oath even as everyone around her stretched their hands forward during the oath.

But who is the person administering the oath? It is Rishikumar Swami of the Kali Mutt in Chikkamagalur who is infamous for appearing in the first season of the television show Big Boss Kannada. The video was shot on Tuesday March 1, in Shivamogga when Rishikumar visited Harsha's family to offer his condolences.

Rishikumar has a notorious history as a troublemaker. He was arrested as recently as January 2022 for demanding the demolition of a mosque at Srirangapatna in Mandya on the lines of Ayodhyaâ€™s Babri Masjid. But before he began calling for the demolition of mosques, he was a small-time Kannada actor who played small roles in films and competed in Big Boss. But these days, he is better known by his self-styled godman persona 'Kali Swami'.

Rishikumar Swami who hails from Devanur in Chikkamagaluru, ran goshalas and taught Bharatanatyam in his dance school. He caught the media's attention by protesting against fellow godman and rape accused Nityananda over his treatment of women devotees. But his run as a sympathetic seer did not last long. A private television channel, telecasted a twelve-episode expose against him titled 'Kaaviyolagobba Kalla' (A thief behind the saffron) in 2013, a report by Bangalore Mirror says.

Slain #Bajrangdal member from #Shivamogga #harshahindu's sister refuses to take a vow to stop purchasing from #Muslim business establishments. Despite urged by- the distraught sister keeps to herself. pic.twitter.com/G699yfCxPC â€” Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 1, 2022

The expose revealed that Rishi Kumar's personal life belied his image of a godman and made public his relationships with women, his habit of eating meat and that he was regular customer of the Vaishali Bar in Arsikere. He was also reportedly beaten up by the public during one of his drinking exploits. It also showed him seemingly willing to accept a bribe to tone down his opposition to Nityananda. A crying Rishikumar claimed the expose was fake and that became the topic of further news discussions. He then appeared in small roles in Kannada films 'Devrane' and '24 Carat' and later entered the first season of Big Boss Kannada in 2013 in a bid to resurrect his fledgling career in the Kannada television and film industry. By then, he was a known face through the expose against him. He arrived on the show in a palanquin and was seen dancing in his saffron robes to popular Kannada songs.

In his two-week stint in the show, his behaviour was questionedas he reportedly tried to slap a fellow contestant Nikita and inappropriately touch another contestant Anushree, which angered the host and popular Kannada actor Sudeep. Here too, he was seen crying on the show after the incident. He then returned to his mutt in Chikkamagaluru following his elimination. He appeared in another television show 'Super Minute' in 2014 in which celebrities were invited to play simple one-minute games. He then swapped his saffron robes for joggers and T-shirts to appear in Kannada films DK (2015) and Kaliyug (2021).

Rishi Kumar who was out on bail, found an opportunity for publicity, in the killing of Bajrang Dal member Harsha Jingade in Shivamogga. He shared a stage with Pramod Muthalik, founder of the Sri Rama Sene and called for attacks on the Muslim community. "Our boy has been killed and because of this, Hindu society will bring 10 heads for this. This is not what I am saying, don't make it a controversy. This is what Modi has said. What did he say at the border? If one is hit by a bullet, then fire 10 bullets. Why shouldn't it happen in our town?," Rishikumar said in a recent press interaction.