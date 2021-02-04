Karnataka ACB raids residences and offices of seven civil officials in DA cases

Raids were carried out at 36 places across Karnataka. ACB recovered a large amount of cash, gold and property documents.

Anti-Corruption Bureau investigators on Tuesday raided residences and offices of seven civil officials in connection with disproportionate assets cases at 36 places across Karnataka. Under the supervision of respective Superintendents of police (SPs), the sleuths carried out a raid in Bengaluru, Ballari, Kolar, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Kalburgi districts, where the cases were registered. They allegedly recovered a large amount of cash, gold besides investment in property.

The officers whose houses were raided were Jayaraj K V, Mangaluru, Joint Director, Urban and Rural Planning; Srinivas, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Dharwad; Dr Srinivas, HOD, Pharmacology, KIMS, Koppal; Devraj K Shiggavi, Minor Irrigation Department, Shiggavi, Dharwad; Dr S N Vijaykumar, DHO, Kolar; Pandurang Garag, joint registrar, cooperatives, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru; Channabasappa Avati, JE, PWD, Kalburgi.

In Bengaluru, ACB officials raided the house of Pandurang Garag. They seized cash, silver and gold ornaments and few property documents in a raid that lasted for four hours. The police took the documents with them for verification.

In the press release by ACB, they stated, "Two flats in an apartment building in Bengaluru and a house in Gurgaon village of Chitradurga district, three cars and bikes respectively, one tractor, Chitradurga district. About 27 acres of farmland, 1.16kg of gold, 31 kg of silver, LIC policies worth 20 lakh, cash worth Rs 4,44,000 / - and household items worth 20 lakhs were seized as well.” Investigations so far found that the alleged Garag had an imbalance of assets of 93.41% over his or her sources, the press note read.

The office and private nursing home of District Health Officer Dr Vijaya Kumar, who has been serving in Kolar for the past five years, were raided. According to the press note, the team seized valuables including gold, cash and some property-related documents. His father’s residence in Chinthamani and his mother-in-law’s residence in Subramanyanagar were raided as well.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC)'s town planning joint director KV Jayaraj was taken into ACB’s custody for further investigation after they recovered documents of undeclared properties in Kerala and Mangaluru. His residence at Kapikad, Bejai and two other places, his father's residence at Padil, his wife's quarters in Kerala and his office at MCC building were raided.

In Kalaburgi, ACB raided the apartment of PWD Junior Engineer Chennabasappa situated near old Jewargi Road of Kalaburagi. The press note mentioned that Chennabasappa allegedly has an imbalance of assets of 220.01% over his sources. They seized Chennabasappa has many properties including 23 acres of agricultural land at Mogadampur village of Chincholi taluk, 3 acres of land at Basavakalyan of Bidar district, apartment at Karuneshwara Colony and a supermarket. The investigators also recovered Rs 10 lakhs in cash, a platinum ring, 637g gold, 1.7 kg silver and household items worth Rs 7.23 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Koppal Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) Head of Pharmacology, Dr S Shrinivas's house in Hosapete was raided by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials. They found documents to many properties, multiple vehicles, 9.3kg silver, 800g of gold, cash and expensive home appliances.

An investigation into the value of assets owned by the alleged government employees, their jewellery, other bank deposits, the verification of documents and the collection of data continues, mentioned the investigators.