Karnataka AAP workers protest at BJP office in Bengaluru against Sisodia's arrest

"Although union government investigators have been targeting Sisodia for nearly a year, not a shred of evidence has been found to substantiate the allegations,” said Karnataka AAP president Prithvi Reddy.

news Protest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Monday, February 27, protested against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bengaluru and shouted slogans against the union government. Addressing the media during the protest, Karnataka AAP president Prithvi Reddy said, "The BJP leaders tried to divide the Delhi AAP and merge it with the BJP. But this attempt failed due to the commitment of AAP leaders."

Prithvi Reddy claimed that the BJP is using its powers to harass AAP leaders because their plan to merge AAP with BJP did not work. He said, “There is nothing wrong with Delhi's excise policy. The new excise policy is yet to be implemented in Delhi and the same policy is in force in many states. However, it is condemnable that the union government is targeting Sisodia.

Alleging that the union government has been targeting Sisodia for more than a year, Prithvi Reddy said that no evidence, including cash or illegal documents, has been found to substantiate their claims. He added, "Realising that it is only the AAP that has the power to face the BJP and since the BJP is unable to confront us politically, it is misusing its powers to create trouble like this. We are not only ready for the arrest, but we are also ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of the country and the people.”

The AAP's state working president Mohan Dasari said, "AAP is flourishing all over the country, including Karnataka. The BJP cannot tolerate people supporting AAP." Sisodia has been arrested by the union government through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), fearing that he might question the plight of government schools here when he comes to campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Dasari added.

Claiming that BJP has indulged in “low-level politics” against Sisodia, Mohan Dasari said, “Many foreign countries have also appreciated the revolution in the education sector brought about by the AAP in Delhi's government schools. But the BJP cannot tolerate this. Manish Sisodia as Delhi's Education Minister has built 25,000 state-of-the-art school rooms and laid a solid foundation for the future of around 20 lakh students. It is reprehensible that the BJP is indulging in such low-level politics against people like Manish Sisodia.”

On Sunday, February 26, the CBI arrested Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. He was arrested after nearly 8 hours of questioning during which his answers were “not found satisfactory”, according to officials. He is reported to have arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11:12 am on Sunday for a second round of questioning. Before leaving for the CBI office, Sisodia had expressed apprehension that he may be arrested.