Karnataka: 4 fishermen missing after boat capsizes off the coast of Udupi

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea.

news Accident

Four fishermen from Karnataka are reported missing after the boat they were in capsized after being hit by high waves on Sunday afternoon. The accident occurred around the coast of Koderi in Kundapur town in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

A total of 12 men were on the boat and the remaining nine were rescued by fishing boats in the vicinity.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha confirmed the development and said he is himself going to the port area to oversee the search and rescue work.

“As of now, four men are reported to be missing. The other eight people who were on the boat were rescued by nearby fishermen. There was heavy current in the port area due to which this mishap has occurred,” he told TNM.

The boat they were on was named Sagarashri. The missing people have been identified as Shekara, Naga, Laxman and Manjunath, said a Daijiworld report.. The report said following the accident, local Byndoor MLA B M Sukumar Shetty and former MLA Gopal Poojary also went to the spot to oversee search operations

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Karnataka coast,” the IMD warning said.\

In addition to this, high waves in the range of 2.7-3.2 metres were forecasted between Sunday to Monday along the coast.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected to occur in all the three districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada till Monday morning.

According to the Disaster Management department, one person has earlier died in the district as a result of the heavy rains that has been lashing major parts of the state since August 1.