Karnataka: 24 legislators take oath as Ministers, only 1 woman in cabinet

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Bengaluru, a week after the newly elected Siddaramaiah-led Congress government assumed power in Karnataka.

Twenty-four ministers were sworn in on Saturday, May 27 in the Karnataka Cabinet in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. The swearing-in ceremony took place in Bengaluru, a week after the newly elected Siddaramaiah-led Congress government assumed power in Karnataka.

Laxmi Hebbalkar, who won the election from the Belagavi Rural constituency, is the sole woman MLA to join Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Ministry. Senior Congress leader HK Patil, belonging to the Namdhari Reddy community, took the oath as a minister. Three-time minister Krishna Byregowda, from the Vokkaliga community, and former JDS leader N Cheluvaraya Swamy, who joined the Congress in 2018, also took their oaths as ministers. HC Mahadevappa, a Dalit leader and former health minister, and K N Rajanna, a three-time Congress MLA, were among the other ministers who were sworn in.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, the former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and the only Brahmin in the Cabinet, also took the oath. Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, a Lingayat leader and five-time MLA, Shivaraj Tangadagi, a member of the Scheduled Caste Bhovi community, and Sharanprakash Patil, a Lingayat MLA, were also among those who took the oath as ministers.

The list of ministers also included Congress working president Eshwar Khandre, Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, SS Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, N S Boseraju, Suresha B S, Madhu Bangarappa, MC Sudhakar, and B Nagendra.