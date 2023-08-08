Karnataka: 19 resignations follow election of Muslim president in Gram Panchayat

The members who resigned, are reportedly affiliated with the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) parties.

Nineteen members of RH Camp Gram Panchayat in Karnatakaâ€™s Raichur district have stepped down from their positions following the election of a Muslim member as the Panchayat President. The resigning members are reportedly affiliated with the Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP parties. The appointment of Rehmath Pasha as the Panchayat President has irked JD(S) and BJP members, who maintain that the position was intended for individuals within the general category.

This move comes during the second term of the President, and those who have tendered their resignations argue that a Muslim candidate should assume the post of President only when the post is reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). According to reports, among the 38 seats, RH Camp Gram Panchayat, located in Sindhanur taluk, comprises 23 members from the Bengali community, who fall under the general category. They assert that one of these 23 members should have been chosen for the President's role instead of Rehmath.

"We have not resigned because a Muslim candidate has become President. A majority of Bengali community members have resigned as they have been deprived of the GP President's post. We have submitted our resignation to the President, who should accept it within 15 days. Our fight is against a political party which has given the general quota to a reserved candidate," Prasen Raptan told Deccan Herald.

In response, Mujahid Marched, the secretary of the Devasugur Block Congress minority cell, said the resignations stemmed from the influence of caste and communal animosity.