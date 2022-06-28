Karnan fame actor Poo Ramu passes away in Chennai

Ramu rose to fame through his performance in films like ‘Neerparavai’, ‘Peranbu’, ‘Karnan’, and ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

news Death

Veteran actor Poo Ramu, who has predominantly acted in Kollywood films, passed away on Monday, June 27. The actor was reportedly hospitalised earlier on Monday in Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The actor rose to fame through his performance in the 2008 film Poo. He has subsequently acted in films like Neerparavai (2012), Peranbu (2018), Karnan (2021), and Soorarai Pottru (2020).

Director Kumaran, who has helmed the film Jada that released in 2019 and the track ‘Parai’ which released earlier this year, took to social media to condole Poo Ramu’s death. “#PooRamu had a soul and added life to every role that he took upon. Heartfelt condolences & thank you for being a part of #Parai ! RIP sir,” filmmaker Kumaran tweeted.

Director Ganesh K Babu, who is set to make his debut with the upcoming film DaDa, also tweeted that he was glad to share the screen with the veteran actor. “I feel lucky to have shared screen with #PooRamu aiyaa! Such a great human being and an Actor. Your memories will never be forgotten. #ripPooRamu,” director Ganesh tweeted.

Many fans took to social media to express their condolences.

