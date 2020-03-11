Karimnagar MP Sanjay appointed as Telangana BJP president

Sanjay, a politician with roots in the RSS, was also an ABVP member.

Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay, has been appointed as the new president of Telangana BJP unit on Wednesday, replacing K laxman.

Sanjay is a first time MP from Karimnagar district. He defeated TRS MP Vinod Kumar from the constituency in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

Earlier in January, he made a hate speech against anti-CAA protestors saying that he would answer them with bombs and knives and sending them to Pakistan in a bus without brakes.

“If you throw stones, we will hurl bombs. If you use sticks, we will retaliate with knives. If you hurl bombs we will hit back with launchers. The war has begun. We will not spare anybody,” he had said against the anti-CAA protestors.

Sanjay is a member of the RSS, the ideological parental of the BJP.

Before joining politics, he was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-- the students' arm of the RSS. After joining the BJP, he was a three-time municipal corporator from Karimnagar, and became the spokesperson of the state.

He contested twice from the Assembly seat in 2014 and 2018 and lost on both occasions. Barely months after the defeat in the state elections, he shocked everyone by defeating TRS heavy weight Vinod Kumar with a majority of 89,508 votes in the Parliamentary elections.

Sanjay attributed his victory to TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar's Rao's "anti-Hindu" remark during the election campaign in Karimnagar.

Accusing the BJP of being a communal party, KCR had said, "Ee Hindu Gaalu...bondu baalu...dikkumalina... daridrapu gaalu…desham lo aggi petale, gattar levale.” It loosely translates in English to, “These (self-proclaimed) Hindus are useless and disgusting…They want to stoke fire in the country and belong in the gutter.” Sanjay claimed this comment had unified the Hindus to vote against the TRS.