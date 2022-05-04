Karan Johar says 'Koffee with Karan' won’t be returning for new season

‘Koffee with Karan’ featured some of the biggest names from the world of Bollywood opening up about their personal and professional lives on the show, which would often spark controversies.

A week after reports claimed that a seventh season of popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan was under production, host and filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday said his popular celebrity chat show will not return for a new chapter. The show, which first premiered on TV channel Star World in 2004, ran for six seasons till 2019. Koffee with Karan featured some of the biggest names from the world of Bollywood opening up about their personal and professional lives on the show, which would often hit the headlines.

Amid speculation that the cameras will start rolling in May for season seven, the 49-year-old director issued a denial in a Twitter note."Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that 'Koffee with Karan' will not be returning..." Karan said in the statement.

Karan's close friends, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show. Several episodes of the show offered fans a rare and intimate peek into the off-screen dynamics of the film industry, cliques, friendships, and romantic equations of the stars, and at times, also sparked controversies.Koffee With Karan was first aired on 19 November 2004 and it was the second-longest-running talk show. The show concluded its sixth and final season on 17 March 2019. The show has courted several controversies in the past.

Karan had recently unveiled the trailer of director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan’s upcoming film Jack N’ Jill which stars actors Manju Warrier, Soubin Shahir, and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead. Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote on May 3, “Out there for everyone to see the magic they have created! Congratulations and all the love & luck to the entire team!” The supporting cast includes actors Nedumudu Venu, Aju Varghese, Indrans, Shaylee Krishen, and Minnal Murali filmmaker Basil Joseph, among others. The trailer sets the tone for a genre-bending sci-fi flick.

Out there for everyone to see the magic they have created! Congratulations and all the love & luck to the entire team!♥️♥️♥️ #JackNJill https://t.co/lhYBdVh9A0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2022

