Karaikal-bound bus catches fire, narrow escape for passengers, driver

Smoke and flames on PRTC bus in Mayiladuthurai district. No casualties fortunately.

On Friday morning, passengers on a bus bound for Karaikal had a narrow escape when the vehicle caught fire at Porayar in Mayiladuthurai district. The bus owned by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) had 30 passengers on board from Mayiladuthurai when the accident took place.

According to the police, the bus had left Porayar stand only minutes before the fire broke out.

As the it was passing the Rajiv Gandhi statue, all of a sudden, thick smoke began bellowing from the engine. Reportedly, there were electrical sparks right before the smoke started.

The driver quickly pulled up by the roadside as soon as he noticed the smoke. Everyone aboard the bus were able to get off unscathed. According to reports, flames shot up seconds after passengers fled the bus. Fire engines from Porayar fire station arrived and were able to put out the flames.

Police told TNM that the exact reason for the fire is still unknown. However it is suspected that the fire started due to the vehicle heating up and causing a short circuit in the engine.

The Station Fire Officer in Tharangambadi said, "The fire may have started after a short circuit inside the bus. The fire has charred a few seats in the front side including that of the bus driver's. We extinguished the fire in less than 30 minutes."

Inputs from PTI