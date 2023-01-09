'Kantara' star Kishore equates 'Boycott Bollywood' with hooliganism

Kishore said that the time has come for the film fraternity of the entire country to stand up and support Bollywood by countering the trend of boycotting films and the politics of hatred against actors.

Flix Controversy

Popular south Indian actor Kishore, known for his roles in 'Kantara' and 'She', has stirred controversy by condemning the boycott Bollywood trend, equating it to fanatical hooliganism. Taking to social media, Kishore said that the time has come for the film fraternity of the entire country to stand up and support Bollywood by countering the trend of boycotting films, fanatical hooliganism against them, and the politics of hatred against actors.

“It's a failure of the governments that they can't ensure the safety of a business or an industry in the world's biggest democracy”, Kishore opined. He said that an atmosphere of fear has been created where people from the film industry are not talking, which is a shame on the government officials who are responsible for maintaining law and order. The actor maintained that this is a clear violation of law that is poisoning society and needs to be stopped and punished before the fire spreads to the regional film industries too.

Kishore is known for his social media activism against religious fanaticism and issues related to farmers. Kishore had supported popular actress Sai Pallavi's controversial statement equating the killings of Kashmir Pandits with the lynching of Muslims by cow vigilantes. He had questioned the media for not taking a stand or supporting the actress and asked whether it is a crime for actors to have a social opinion.

Kishore had previously stated that like all good movies, 'Kantara' transcends the boundaries of caste, religion, and language, and unites people. He said that such films are creating awareness through entertainment. If this very same cinema is used to encourage superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, it will be the biggest defeat of humanity.