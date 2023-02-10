Kantara plagiarism row: SC stays Kerala HC bail condition against screening with song

On February 8, the Kerala HC granted anticipatory bail to Kantaraâ€™s director Rishab Shetty and producer Vijay Kirgandur in a plagiarism case with five conditions.

news Court

The Supreme Court on Friday, February 10, stayed the Kerala High Court's condition directing the producer and director of the Kannada superhit movie Kantara to not exhibit the film with the song â€˜Varaharoopamâ€™ till a final order in the copyright infringement case. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also issued notice to the Kerala government and sought its reply in two weeks.

The bench modified one of the conditions of the high court and directed that producer Vijay Kirgandur and director Rishab Shetty be released on bail immediately if arrested. The top court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Vijay Kirgandur and Rishab Shetty, challenging some conditions in the high court order and passed an interim order.

On February 8, the high court granted anticipatory bail to the director and producer in a case registered in a Kozhikode police station alleging plagiarism in the song. The allegation was that â€˜Varaharoopamâ€™ was an unauthorised copy of the song â€˜Navarasamâ€™ shown on the Malayalam music channel Kappa TV and performed by Thaikkudam Bridge, a popular Kerala-based band.

The high court had laid out five conditions and asked Vijay and Rishab to surrender before the investigating officer for two days on February 12 and 13 between 10 am and 1 pm for interrogation.

"The Investigating Officer can interrogate them and on completion of interrogation within the above time specified, if they will be arrested, they shall be produced before the jurisdictional court. On such production, the jurisdictional court shall release the petitioners on bail on their executing bonds for Rs 50,000 each with two solvent sureties each for the like amount to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional court concerned", the high court had said.

It said the accused shall not intimidate the witnesses or tamper with evidence and they shall cooperate with the investigation and shall be available for trial. It also said that that the accused/petitioners should not leave India without prior permission of the jurisdictional court.

Condition number five, which is stayed by the top court, said, "The specific condition further is that the petitioners shall not exhibit the film Kantara along with the music Varaharoopam in the film till an interim order or final order after addressing infringement of copyright in this matter will be passed by a competent civil court..."