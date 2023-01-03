Kantara actor Kishore’s Twitter suspended, fans demand reinstatement

Fans have posted tweets questioning why Kishore’s account was suspended, while some tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk, requesting Kishore’s account to be reinstated.

The Twitter account of actor Kishore, who is known for many of his performances including his role in the recently released Kannada film Kantara, has been suspended by the microblogging platform. It is unclear whether his account has been suspended due to one of his tweets. Several of the actor’s fans took to social media on January 3 to express that they were disappointed with the move.

Kishore has been vocal about his views on various subjects and has often shared them on social media. Kishore's fans have posted tweets questioning why his account was suspended, while some tagged Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter. Kishore has expressed his opinion on issues related to the film industry and has spoken about controversies in the past.

In June 2022, when Sai Pallavi’s comment on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and her drawing parallels with violence that is carried out in the name of religion had drawn flak, Kishore had extended his support to her. He had questioned trolls and the media for attacking the actor and questioned whether it was a crime for film personalities to have an opinion on social issues.

Kishore, who essayed the role of a police officer, an antagonist in the Rishab Shetty-led Kantara, had also spoken about the controversy surrounding the depiction of Bhoota Kola in the film.

In October last year, Kishore urged people to “think for a moment before falling prey to the brokers of hatred, who have already hijacked the national anthem, flag, logo and poets”. The comments were made in response to criticism against the makers of Kantara for appropriating the Bhoota tradition of the Dakshina Kannada region, and portraying it as part of the Hindu tradition. “Kantara is uniting the people of the country surpassing the borders of caste, religion, and language. Through entertainment, people are being made aware of many social issues. By using such a movie to incite superstition and bigotry and divide people, the greatest of successes can become the greatest of failures for humanity. Do not let movies become the pawns of bigoted politics,” he wrote.

A response from Twitter regarding the suspension of Kishore’s account on the platform is awaited.

