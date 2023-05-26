Kanpur airport to get new terminal building today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and civil aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the new terminal building of Kanpur airport on Friday.

news Business

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and civil aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the new terminal building of Kanpur airport on Friday.



The new terminal building -- which is 16 times bigger than the existing terminal -- is a step towards improving connectivity and enhanced passenger experience, and will also integrate the culture and heritage of Kanpur, according to a government release.



The terminal building of the new civil enclave is built in an area of 6,243 square metres at a project cost of Rs 150 crore. It has a spacious concessionaire area covering 850 square meters, offering a diverse range of retail and dining options for travellers.



The terminal is equipped to handle 400 passengers during peak hours, as compared to 50 passengers in the existing building. On the city side of the terminal, there are 150 car parking spaces and two bus parking spaces, ensuring ample parking facilities for commuters.



The newly developed apron is suitable for parking three A-321/ B-737 types of aircraft along with a new link Taxi Track of 713m X 23m, said the release.



Eight check-in counters have been built, and three conveyor belts have been set up -- with one located in the departure hall and two in the arrival hall.



The building has various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, rainwater harvesting to recharge the groundwater table, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, and use of recycled water for landscaping.



Along with this, a solar power plant with a capacity of 100 KWp has also been set up and has been provided to meet GRIHA-IV ratings -- a national green building rating system in the country denoting sustainable development and responsible resource management.



The exterior of the building depicts the temple architecture of the famous JK Temple of Kanpur, while the interiors are based on various local themes such as textiles, leather industries, and the city's renowned public figures like poet Shyamlal Gupta and sage Maharishi Valmiki.