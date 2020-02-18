Kannur University allows Alan Suhaib, held under UAPA, to write his law exam

Alan and Thaha were arrested last November allegedly for distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets.

Alan Suhaib, one of the two students of Kannur University who have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has been allowed to write his law exams. The Kerala High Court had earlier said that Alan had the right to write his exams and asked the University to give a reply on this matter. Following this, the Kannur University has allowed Alan, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) student, to write his second-semester exams on Tuesday.

Alan had approached the court seeking permission to write the exam last week. He said in the petition that the university has banned him from writing his third-semester exams, reports Mathrubhumi. He then requested the court to allow him to write the second-semester exam, which is happening on Tuesday.

Alan Suhaib and Thaha Fazal (a journalism student), both believed to be CPI(M) activists, were arrested in November last year for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets. In December 2019, the case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The same month, however, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied that they were CPI(M) activists and called them Maoists.

Both the young men were arrested only days after four people, suspected to be Maoists, were killed in an encounter attack by the counter-insurgency team of the Kerala police Thunderbolt in Palakkad. However, the charging of the UAPA on Alan and Thaha had been widely criticised with several protests against it.

More recently, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan echoed the words of the CM, claiming that Alan and Thaha were expelled from the party and saying that they were indeed Maoists.

But both the young men had reiterated in court earlier that they were CPI(M) activists and not Maoists. They said that the CM, who called them Maoists, should produce proof to show whom they had killed. In the last election, they had worked as CPI(M) booth agents, they said.