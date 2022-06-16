Kannur cop sends notice to mosque warning against ‘communal sermons,’ sacked

The Kerala government has also slammed the police over the notice, calling it ‘completely unwarranted’ and against the LDF’s views.

news Controversy

After the Kerala police issued notice to a mosque warning against hate speech during Friday prayers, the government condemned the move and transferred the Station House Officer in charge of issuing the notice. It was issued in the backdrop of widespread protests across the country, against former BJP spokespersons’ remarks against Prophet Mohammed. The incident occured in Mayil in Kannur district, where the police reportedly warned authorities of the Juma Masjid of legal action against fanning communal tension.

On Wednesday, June 16, the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) announced that Station House Officer Biju Prakash TV to the Coastal Police in Thalassery district. As per reports, the Kannur District Police Chief has been ordered to submit a report on his activities regarding the notice to state police chief Anil Kant. The CMO’s statement also said that such a notice was "completely unwarranted and contrary to the view of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government". The note added that the SHO of the Mayyil police station issued a “wrong” notice without “understanding the government policy,” and has been removed over the same.

Claiming that "misleading propaganda" was being carried out against the government in connection with the notice, the CMO statement said that at a time when some vested forces were allegedly trying to create communal tensions in the state, it was “important to preserve the friendship and peace that exists between the various faiths, religious institutions and the general public”. The government also clarified that it does not think that communal propaganda was being carried out in mosques in the state.

Opposition parties had lashed out against the police for issuing such a notice. IUML Kannur district secretary Abdul Kareem Chelembra responded that there have been no reports of sermons in mosques that could disrupt communal harmony, the Times of India reported.

Protests erupted across several parts of the country laste week over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed on June 10, with agitators demanding action and arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Kumar Jindal for their remarks. Protests were witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Ludhiana, Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir, and some areas also saw violence including stone pelting.

With PTI inputs