Kannada filmstar Ragini Dwivedi seeks time to appear before cops in drug case

Citing a very short notice, Ragini on Twitter said she is committed to appear before the CCB on Monday morning.

Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi who was summoned by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru in connection with a drug use case failed to appear before the police on Thursday. The actor was summoned in wake of the Kannada film industry being linked to wide-scale drug abuse.

In a series of tweets, Ragini, on Thursday, claimed innocence and said that she will appear before the police on Monday. She said her lawyers had appeared before the police and explained her situation because of which she could not appear before the CCB on Thursday.

She said, “I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday. As I received it at a very short notice,I was unable to appear today before the CCB police.However out of respect for the process of the law ( contd )”

She added, “My advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time. I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police.”

She claimed that she has nothing to hide but will “humbly participate in any questioning”.

“I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have. I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again I express my gratitude to concern,” her tweet read.

The allegation of drug use in the Kannada film circles had come up with the authorities arresting an international drug racket, including a kingin identified as Anikha, on August 21. Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau have said that during interrogation Anikha have dropped many big names of the Sandalwood industry who were allegedly part of her clientele.

Ragini was summoned along with a friend, a government employee, after filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had reportedly told the CCB about Ragini’s involvement.