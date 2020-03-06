Kannada film distributor arrested for allegedly sexually harassing, extorting woman

news Crime

The Bengaluru police on Friday arrested a 39-year-old Sandalwood film distributor based in Australia for allegedly extorting and sexually harassing a woman. The north division police arrested Roopesh from his Bengaluru residence located behind JP Park in Yeshwanthpur after the woman filed a complaint with the Nandini Layout police.

Roopesh, a distributor of Sandalwood films in Australia, allegedly met the woman in Melbourne 2019. The woman and her husband lived in Melbourne at the time. Police said that he was the distributor for top Kannada films, including Avane Srimannarayana and Rangitarangi, in Melbourne.

“The woman told us that she became acquainted with him as he was from Bengaluru as well, and sometime last year, she and Roopesh went to buy tickets for an event in Melbourne. He took her to a restaurant and allegedly forced her to have a drink,” Shashikumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, told TNM.

According to the police, Roopesh allegedly laced her drink with a drug. He allegedly clicked explicit pictures with the woman when she was inebriated and began extorting money from her. “The woman kept giving him money, and so far, she has given him around Rs 5 lakh,” the investigating officer said.

When the woman told him that she could not give him money anymore, Roopesh allegedly threatened to share the pictures with her husband and family members and also upload them on social media. DCP Shashikumar said that Roopesh allegedly began demanding sexual favours from the woman.

Unable to endure the harassment in Melbourne, the woman relocated to her in-laws’ residence in Bengaluru on February 1. Roopesh allegedly found out that the woman was no longer in Melbourne and arrived in Bengaluru on February 22. He reached the woman’s residence and allegedly demanded sexual favours again. The police said that Roopesh continued to harass the woman till Thursday night.

“The woman filed the complaint on Thursday evening. On Friday afternoon, we arrested the man. He is being questioned,” the Nandini Layout police told TNM.

Roopesh has been booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 343 (wrongful confinement) and 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. The man has, however, not been booked for stalking.