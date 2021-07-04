Kannada director Suryoday Perampalli’s son dies in road mishap in Bengaluru

According to the police, 20-year-old Mayur’s motorbike collided with a water tanker and he succumbed while he was being taken to the hospital.

news Accident

Kannada and Tulu film director Suryoday Perampalli’s son Mayur met with an accident and died on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Bengaluru. According to the police, 20-year-old Mayur’s motorbike collided with a water tanker and he succumbed while he was being taken to the hospital. The Byadarahalli police said Mayur was reportedly speeding and might have failed to properly gauge the distance between him and the water tanker ahead of him.

“He was riding a 300-cc motorbike, due to over-speeding he collided with a water tanker from behind. Due to the impact, he succumbed on the way to the hospital,” the police added.

Suryoday Perampalli produced and directed the 2019 superhit Tulu film Deyi Baidethi Gejjegiri Nandanodu, an adaptation on the life of Deyi Baidethi, the mother of Koti and Chennayya who were the twin warriors of Tulunadu (present day Mangaluru and Udupi districts). They fought valiantly on the battleground and died nearly 500 years ago. The movie won three state awards. Encouraged by the success of Deyi Baidethi, Perampalli also directed the Kannada movie Salt, a comedy crime thriller that released in February this year.

In the last one month, this is the third road accident involving people from the Kannada film industry. Earlier, it was 38-year-old actor Sanchari Vijay who had met with an accident on June 12 in Bengaluru while riding pillion on a friend’s bike. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital and remained critical, but passed away on June 14. Just three days ago, on July 1, noted Kannada actor and BJP leader Jaggesh’s son Yatiraj met with an accident when his car rammed into a divider but escaped with minor injuries. According to an eyewitness, Yatiraj was driving very fast when the accident occurred. However, in a now deleted tweet, Jaggesh claimed that Yatiraj lost control when he tried to avoid hitting a stray dog.