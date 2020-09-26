Kannada anchor Anushree questioned by police over drug use allegations

Anushree, in a Facebook post, has asked the media to not judge her as guilty for being questioned.

Popular television anchor, actor and radio jockey Anushree appeared before police officials on Saturday for questioning in connection with allegations of drug use. She was summoned for questioning on her reported links to Kishore Aman Shetty, dancer-choreographer, who is in judicial custody on charges of consumption and peddling of drugs.

Anushree arrived at the ACP office in Panambur police station in Mangaluru at 9 am on Saturday. Police officials from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned her.



Tarun, a close friend of Kishore, who has been arrested on the charge of drug consumption, had told the police that Anushree had also attended Kishore Aman Shetty's party, after which she was summoned to record her statement.

In a Facebook post, Anushree stated that she had travelled to Mangaluru to appear before the CCB for questioning. "Even though the CCB has only called me for questioning, the media has taken a picture from one film I acted in and there are attempts to brand me as guilty. I request the media to understand that I have no role in the investigation and being questioned does not make me guilty. I will cooperate fully with the investigation. I request that the media does not take a stand on this," Anushree said.

The state CCB police is investigating drug abuse among bigwigs, including those in the film industry, after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru in a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers. Other actors arrested in the investigation of drug busts are actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjana Galrani, party planner Viren Khanna, Sanjjana's friend and real estate businessman Rahul Tonse, and Ragini's associate BK Ravi Shankar.