Kannada actor Sharmiela and friend injured in car crash in Bengaluru, case registered

Actor Sharmiela Mandre and her friend K Lokesh Vasant have been booked for rash driving.

Despite the COVID-19 induced lockdown in Bengaluru and elsewhere in India, a popular Kannada cinema actor ventured out, which ended up in a car crash. The actor has been identified as 33-year-old Sharmiela Mandre.

Sharmiela and her co-passenger, 35-year-old K Lokesh Vasant, suffered injuries in the accident. The police said they are still investigating who was behind the wheel, but according to the actor, it was her friend named Dawn.

The accident took place around 3 am on Saturday, reported the Deccan Herald. The local patrol team, which was informed about the incident via the central control room, said the vehicle was found abandoned in Vasanthnagar.

According to the Bangalore Mirror, the luxury car with registration number KA-51-MJ-2481 had crashed against a railway underbridge near Vasanthnagar. The patrol police found the car abandoned at the spot.

After the accident, Sharmiela and Lokesh went to a private hospital on Cunningham Road. According to reports, the duo left the hospital later. The actor told some media outlets that she had a severe stomach ache and wanted to buy medicines. She therefore her friends who had a movement pass for their car to take her to a clinic.

While the duo reportedly told the hospital that they had met with an accident in Jayanagar, the police found the vehicle in Vasanthnagar area. The front part of the vehicle was completely damaged.

Sharmiela is known for her roles in films like Sajni, Kevvu Keka and Shivamani, among others.

Reports said that Sharmiela had bruises on her face while Vasanth suffered injuries on his hand.

The Bangalore Mirror report said that the High Grounds Traffic Police have taken a suo motu case after the hospital recorded the incident as a medico-legal case. The case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 134B of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Talking to reporters, BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, said that the high-end luxury car had a police pass on it. He announced that a case under the National Disaster Management Act will be registered against them if they had gone out for a joyride and had no valid reason to disobey the lockdown orders.

Reports further said when questioned by police, Lokesh had asked the police not to register a case and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

However, according to The Times of India, the actor said that she was out to buy some medicines and had sought help from her friend as he had the pass to drive during the lockdown.