Kannada actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy, wife Revathi welcome a baby boy

The photos of the family’s visit to the hospital are now viral on social media as congratulatory messages are pouring in from fans and followers of the actor.

Flix Celebrities

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son and Kannada actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy and his wife Revathi welcomed a baby boy on September 24. The actor took to his social media to announce the news with a picture of him holding his son. “Glad to share this happy moment of our lives with the whole world. Love you, my son,” Nikhil captioned his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, his father HD Kumaraswamy is also elated to become a grandfather. The former CM took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the “new member” of his family. He in his tweet wrote that this is a good moment of his life. “Another good moment in my life. A new member has arrived in our family. So happy to say that I am a grandpa. I pray for all your wishes and blessings for the baby,” the JD(S) leader wrote.

A local news publication quoted JD(S) legislator TA Sharavana saying that former Prime Minister and JD(S) Chief HD Devegowda is over the moon as he became a great-grandfather. Photos of the family’s visit to the hospital have gone viral on social media. In photos that are being shared, the JD(S) Chief can be seen holding the newborn and Nikhil smiling at them.

ನನ್ನ ಜೀವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಶುಭ ಘಳಿಗೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ಪರಿವಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊಸ ಸದಸ್ಯನ ಆಗಮನವಾಗಿದೆ. ತಾತನಾದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಲು ಅತೀವ ಸಂತಸವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಕಂದನಿಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಹಾರೈಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಇರಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇನೆ. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 24, 2021

The actor recently posted a photo of him and his wife Revathi from the baby shower [known as Seemantha in Southern India] which happened in Bengaluru. Pictures from the ceremony went viral on social media as well.